'Sheesh Mahal' Should Be Opened For Public To Show Kejriwal's Splurge, Says Parvesh Verma (IANS Interview)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) BJP leader and former MP Parvesh Verma advocated for the opening of "Sheesh Mahal" for the public to show how the AAP splurged the taxpayers' money on building a house for Arvind Kejriwal, which has no parallels anywhere in the world.

In an interview with IANS, Verma slammed the AAP national convenor for making "false promises" to the people of Delhi and labelled it as his "political stunt."

He also added that if the BJP wins the upcoming elections, the new Chief must not reside in the "Sheesh Mahal," as it has been built by shattering the dreams of the people of Delhi.

He also talked about AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh's allegations against the BJP regarding the vote cancellation, the rift in the INDIA bloc, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's allegations against the party, and the issue of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

Excerpts of the interview:

IANS: How many seats will the BJP win in Delhi this time? Will it be able to form the government?

Parvesh Verma: The survey conducted by our party has shown that BJP is winning 50 seats. Additionally, we will surely form a government in Delhi.

IANS: Are you ready to give Arvind Kejriwal a tough challenge?

Parvesh Verma: Even though the dates are not yet announced, I am sure that with the blessings of God and the hardwork of our workers, history will be written in February, and Arvind Kejriwal will lose his security deposit in the elections.

IANS: If the BJP comes to power, will the Chief Minister reside in the official residence, which you refer to as "Sheesh Mahal"?

Parvesh Verma: This decision lies with the party. However, I believe that if the BJP government is formed, then whoever will be our Chief Minister should not reside in the Sheesh Mahal because it has been built by shattering the dreams of the people of Delhi.

I want it to be opened for the people of Delhi, and they should be shown how Arvind Kejriwal can spend Rs 86 crore rupees of public money only on the renovation of a government house for his own comfort. To date, no Chief Minister in the world would have built such a house as Arvind Kejriwal has built.

IANS: AAP MP Sanjay Singh has said that the BJP is trying to get his wife's name deleted from the voters list in Delhi. What do you have to say about this?

Parvesh Verma: Just four days ago, I got to know that Sanjay Singh filled Form 6, not once but thrice, to get his own vote cancelled. He wanted to get his vote cancelled to set a narrative that if his vote as Rajya Sabha MP can be cancelled, then the same can be done with ordinary people of Delhi.

However, I would like to congratulate the administration, which did a great job by going through the entire process of cancelling a vote and finding out that Sanjay Singh is a resident of Delhi. Hence, his vote was not cancelled, and their conspiracy was hatched.

He filed Form 6 on behalf of his wife and tried to show that an attempt was being made to get his wife's vote cancelled. His aim was to mislead the people of Delhi.

IANS: Arvind Kejriwal is adamant on the announcement of giving money to women. How will you counter it?

Parvesh Verma: Three years ago, when elections were held in Punjab, they had promised to deposit Rs 1000 in the accounts of women. Women of Punjab check their accounts daily, let alone Rs 1000, and not even a penny has been deposited in their accounts. When they did not fulfil their promises there, then how can they fulfil their promise here?

We have a government in Madhya Pradesh where Ladli Yojana has been running for the last two years; Rs 1500 has been deposited to the accounts of women. We fulfil the promises we have made, and Madhya Pradesh is an example of this. However, the AAP governments have not fulfilled any promises.

Therefore, the promise of Delhi is also just a political stunt. They do not want to give a single penny to any woman in Delhi; instead, they are committing a very big cyber fraud. Women of Delhi are saying that through their mobile numbers and OTP, money has started being withdrawn from their accounts. So this is a very big fraud.

IANS: Does Arvind Kejriwal's party want to oust Congress from the INDIA bloc? What do you think?

Parvesh Verma: Arvind Kejriwal is the same person who, in 2012, abused all the people who are currently a part of the INDIA bloc, be it Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar or Lalu Yadav. He used to call them the most corrupt people in the world, and now he formed an alliance with them.

This is an old habit of Arvind Kejriwal. First, if his plans don't work out, then he abuses them. And, if they lose the election, he blames the alliance partners. Now that he is able to foresee his defeat in Delhi, he has started preparing a base for it by abusing others.

IANS: Will Arvind Kejriwal go to jail again?

Parvesh Verma: Arvind Kejriwal is currently out of jail on bail, so the case is going on against him. The court order was that he cannot go to the office of the Chief Minister and cannot sign any file, so the court has taken away all the power of the Chief Minister from him, so he will not be able to become the Chief Minister.

However, it is certain that he will go to jail. When our government is formed in Delhi, all the files will be opened, and all the corruption cases will be investigated, all his deeds will be investigated, and whatever corruption is found in it, not one but hundreds of cases will be filed against Arvind Kejriwal.

IANS: What do you have to say on Swati Maliwal accusing the Aam Aadmi Party of corruption?

Parvesh Verma: Swati Maliwal is a very senior worker of AAP. We all know that Arvind Kejriwal kicked out all the senior people in the AAP, and he did the same with Swati Maliwal. There was a time when Arvind Kejriwal used to praise her. Now, he doesn't just hurl abuses but also got her physically assaulted by his staff members in his Sheesh Mahal.

IANS: Why do you think Arvind Kejriwal is silent on the issue of Tahir Hussain?

Parvesh Verma: Tahir Hussain is the person who was throwing bombs on the people of Delhi from his house. He even killed people in Delhi during the Delhi riots. This is only vote bank politics because Arvind Kejriwal loves that vote bank, so he avoids saying anything about it.

IANS: The issue of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas has intensified in Delhi politics. Why do you think the Bangladeshis are increasing here? Arvind Kejriwal is blaming the Centre for it. What do you think?

Parvesh Verma: The Bangladeshis and Rohingyas are not voters of the BJP. They come from West Bengal and reach Delhi. When they conduct raids and identify them, the people of AAP clash with the Delhi Police, whether it is the Chief Minister or a minister or their worker. These people even get their ration cards made. They get all their ID cards made so that they can reside here. Because of them, crime in Delhi also increases.

Arvind Kejriwal repeatedly works to save these people by tweeting and abusing Delhi Police and accusing Home Minister Amit Shah because Bangladeshis and Rohingyas are his vote bank. On the contrary, the priority of our government is to throw these Bangladeshis and Rohingyas out of our country.

IANS: What will you do to ensure that votes do not go in AAP's favour in the elections?

Parvesh Verma: We will go and present before the public the guarantee of all the failures and thefts of Arvind Kejriwal. We will present a record of the work he has not done. There is no need to tell the public about all this as they are already aware of it. They are receiving high electricity bills and contaminated water. In government hospitals, there are four patients in one bed; they are not getting treatment, and they have to pay for expensive medicines. The people of Delhi know that Arvind Kejriwal has not done any work for their development, and this time, the people of Delhi will not forgive him.

IANS: Since the AAP is accusing you of distributing the money to people for votes, will you continue to do this?

Parvesh Verma: Arvind Kejriwal had promised to honour the women of the New Delhi Assembly. However, in 11 years, he has not done a single thing for their development. When I have come forward and am doing all those works to honour the women, then these people are trying to defame me. However, I will keep honouring the women, keep fighting for them and will keep doing it not just once but again and again.