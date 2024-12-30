Karnataka Man Blows Himself Up After 'Rejection' By Minor Girl

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A 21-year-old man died after he allegedly blew himself up with a gelatin stick in front of the house of a girl he was in love with after her family rejected him, said on Monday.“The incident occurred at Kalenahalli village of Mandya district on early Sunday morning,” they said.

According to police, Ramachandra was in arelationship with a minor girl. Last year, he was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act after he eloped with the girl. He was arrested in the case and spent three months in jail as an under-trial, PTI reported.

“After getting released from jail, he entered into a compromise with the girl's family and the case was refuted in the court. But later, he started calling the girl and continued to maintain his relationship with her,” police said.

Apparently, the girl's family was planning to get the girl married to someone else once she attained the legal age, a senior police officer said, as reported by PTI.

His family was in the quarrying business, which provided him access to the gelatin stick.

Ramachandra, a resident of a nearby village in Nagamangala taluk, was reportedly angered by the girl's family's rejection. On Sunday, he appeared in front of the minor girl's house and triggered the gelatin stick he had with him, causing an explosion that instantly claimed his life, according to the officer.

Based on the complaint from the deceased person's family, calling it suspicious death, a case has been registered, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)