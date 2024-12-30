WISE Report Recommends Improvements In Inclusive Education, Employment Policies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE), a global initiative of Qatar Foundation, has released a report offering vital recommendations for improving inclusive education and employment policies in Qatar.

The report, titled, 'Action Plan for Inclusive Education Policy for Qatar', published on the WISE website, outlines a comprehensive framework aimed at enhancing the inclusion of persons with disabilities in both education and employment.

The recommendations of the report emphasise five key areas for advancing inclusive education and employment.

Firstly, policy harmonisation is essential, advocating for the development of a unified national policy that aligns with international standards.

Secondly, capacity building is crucial, with a focus on investing in the training and professional development of educators and practitioners to better support inclusive education.

Thirdly, public awareness campaigns should be launched at the national level to raise awareness about the importance of inclusive education and the potential of persons with disabilities.

Fourthly, improving infrastructure and integrating assistive technologies is vital to making educational facilities more accessible and supportive for students with disabilities.

And lastly, monitoring and evaluation are necessary to track the impact and effectiveness of inclusive education policies, using data-driven insights to guide further improvements.

The report co-authored by Dr. Asmaa Al Fadala, Professor Nidhi Singal, Dr. Camilla Hadi Chaudhary, Reem Al Sulaiti, Warda ElKhalifa, and Mashail Mehanna Al Naimi, reviews existing policies and laws in Qatar and includes a comparative analysis of similar policies in some countries in the region.

A key component of the report was input gathered through interviews and a policy engagement forum involving educators, policymakers, and researchers. This engagement culminated in an interactive session at the WISE 11 Summit in November 2023, where stakeholders provided valuable feedback on the proposed action points.

While Qatar has made significant strides in supporting persons with disabilities, challenges remain. The country has ratified international agreements, such as the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and adopted local laws like Law No. 2 for 2004. However, the report highlights gaps in policy implementation, with some children with disabilities placed in special settings rather than integrated into mainstream classrooms. There is also a lack of awareness among school staff and employers about the possibilities of inclusion.

The report examines the education and employment landscape for persons with disabilities in Qatar, highlighting the country's ongoing reform efforts aimed at inclusivity. While Qatar has endorsed international standards through global initiatives like the UN SDGs, the report identifies gaps in the successful implementation of policies. Despite a strong legal framework, the inclusion of persons with disabilities remains inconsistent, with a need for more standardised, comprehensive policies that address the diverse types of disabilities.

The comparative analysis with Jordan and the UAE reveals valuable practices, such as Jordan's community-based rehabilitation and the UAE's vocational training programmes. Stakeholders emphasised the importance of greater collaboration, improved teacher training, and inclusive infrastructure, alongside stronger policy implementation and oversight. The report emphasises the need for a more standardised, comprehensive approach to inclusion, considering the diverse needs of individuals with different types of disabilities. It also calls for greater collaboration between sectors, better teacher training, and improved public awareness.

The report concludes with optimism for future improvements, stressing the importance of more effective data collection, family support networks, and targeted investments to create meaningful opportunities for persons with disabilities in Qatar.