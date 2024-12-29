AppGallery Gamers Cup (AGC) Hosts Spectacular Yalla Ludo Friendly Cup in Riyadh

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Riyadh, December 26, 2024 – The Yalla Ludo Friendly Cup, organized by the AppGallery Gamers Cup, brought the year’s esports calendar to a thrilling close on December 20 at the VoV Gaming venue in Riyadh. With over 200 attendees and the year’s largest prize pool of $70,000, the event celebrated gaming excellence and community spirit.

The tournament witnessed fierce competition among Yalla Ludo VIP players, culminating in a remarkable victory with the top prize. This milestone highlighted the spirit of esports excellence celebrated throughout the event, showcasing the platform's dedication to bringing gamers together and elevating the regional esports scene.

The success of the event was driven by a key collaboration with premium partner Circlys, and supporting partners Nestlé Waters KSA, and GAC Motor Middle East. These partnerships played a pivotal role in delivering an unparalleled experience for both players and attendees, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in advancing the esports ecosystem.

William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco-Development and Operation, commented: “The Yalla Ludo Friendly Cup is a testament to our vision of building vibrant gaming communities and driving innovation within the esports landscape. With the support of our partners and the enthusiasm of players, we are proud to conclude a phenomenal year for the AppGallery Gamers Cup. Congratulations to the winners and participants who made this event truly memorable.”

The Yalla Ludo Friendly Cup showcases the growing prominence of esports in the Middle East, reinforcing AppGallery’s dedication to fostering talent and creating opportunities for players across the region. Plans are already underway for even more ambitious tournaments in 2025.

About AppGallery Gamers Cup (AGC)

AppGallery Gamers Cup (AGC) is a leading esports initiative supported by HUAWEI AppGallery, providing a platform for gamers to showcase their skills and compete in E-sports tournaments. AGC is committed to promoting inclusivity and gender equality within the gaming community, fostering a vibrant and supportive environment for all gamers across the region.

