United Cup: Boulter Gives Britain 1-0 Lead Over Argentina

(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, Dec 30 (IANS) Katie Boulter picked up a win in Britain's opening match of the United Cup, defeating Argentina's Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-3 to notch a 1-0 lead in Group F tie in on Monday.

Boulter took down 100th-ranked Podoroska in their first career meeting in one hour and 26 minutes at Ken Rosewall Arena. British No. 1 Boulter is fresh off her first Top 50 season, having won two WTA titles in 2024.

Boulter slammed nine forehand winners and converted three of her nine break points in Monday's opening set, which ended on a Podoroska double fault.

Podoroska, the 2020 Roland Garros semi-finalist, tried to regroup in the second set, but Boulter battled through a 12-minute hold for 3-0 and eased home from there.

"Obviously never easy to come out first match of the year, especially against someone who's going to make so many balls and make you work so hard. She'd already played a match, so I knew I was going to have to get sharp really quickly, and I'm glad I got through the line today and played some really good stuff as well," Boulter was quoted as saying by United Cup website.

Billy Harris will try to close out the tie in the Britons' favour when he faces Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the men's singles. If Etcheverry takes the win, the tie will be decided by a mixed doubles clash.