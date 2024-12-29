Israeli Strike On Hospital Kills 7 Gaza Genocide Toll 45,514

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Gaza's civil defence agency said an air strike hit a hospital Sunday, killing at least seven people.

"Seven martyrs and several people, including critical cases, have been recovered following the Israeli strike on the upper floor of Al-Wafaa Hospital in central Gaza City," a civil defence agency statement said.

"The Al-Wafaa Hospital is partially operational, providing care to patients with physical disabilities," the ministry's director general, Munir al-Barsh, told AFP.

The strike on Al-Wafaa Hospital came a day after the military ended a raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, an assault the World Health Organisation reported left the facility empty of patients and staff.

Palestinian health officials said Israeli military strikes across the enclave killed at least 23 people Sunday.

Since October 6, Israel's operations in the Palestinian territory have focused on northern Gaza.

At least 45,514 Palestinians have been killed and 108,189 wounded in Israel's military offensive in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, Gaza's health ministry said Sunday.

Israeli forces ordered any residents remaining in Beit Hanoun to leave the town, residents said.

The instruction to leave has caused a new wave of displacement, although it was not immediately clear how many people were affected.

Palestinian and UN officials say no place is safe in Gaza and that evacuations worsen the humanitarian conditions of the population.

Much of the area around the northern towns of Beit Hanoun, Jabalia and Beit Lahiya has been cleared of people and razed, fuelling speculation Israel intends to keep the area as a closed buffer zone after the fighting in Gaza ends.

