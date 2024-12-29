Farmers Call For 'Punjab Bandh' Today, Emergency Services To Remain Open

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 30 (IANS) Farmers have announced a 'Punjab Bandh' on Monday leading to the expected closure of all shops across the state and disruptions in road and rail services. However, emergency services will continue to operate.

There will also be no of milk, fruits, and vegetables until the protest ends on Monday evening as several trade organisations lent their support to the bandh.

"Farmer union leaders will enforce a chakka jam on roads and rail lines from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and private institutions are requested to stay closed. Only emergency vehicles, such as ambulances, marriage vehicles, or anyone in a dire emergency, will be allowed to pass," reports quoted a senior farm leader as saying.

The decision to give a call for a 'Punjab bandh' was taken last week by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM).

Sarwan Singh Pandher -- who happens to be the coordinator of both forums -- said traders, transporters, employees unions, toll plaza workers, labour, ex-servicemen, Sarpanches and teachers' unions, social and other bodies, and some other sections have lent their support to the bandh.

Farmers under the banner of SKM (Non-Political) and KMM have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

With Jagjit Singh Dallewal's indefinite hunger strike entering its 34th day on Sunday, farmer leaders at Khanauri said they have been following the Gandhian way to continue their protest and it is up to the government to decide whether it wants to use force to evict their senior leader.

He further said the farmers wanted to make it clear that whatever situation arises the responsibility will lie with the Centre and the constitutional bodies.

In support of the farmers' Bandh call, bus services in Punjab will remain suspended on Monday.

While the PRTC bus services will be shut for four hours, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the private bus operators have announced their full support, thus declaring the suspension of services across the state from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.

Besides a legal guarantee on the MSP for crops, the farmers are demanding a debt waiver, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in the electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21 are also part of their demands.

This bandh, the farmer leader said, will force the Centre to accept the demands of farmers. He slammed the Union government for failing to accept the demands of farmers.

A "jatha" (group) of 101 farmers made three attempts to enter Delhi on foot on December 6, December 8, and again on December 14. Security personnel in Haryana prevented them from proceeding.

Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the call for a 'Punjab bandh' on December 30 is getting good support from various sections.

To ensure the success of the bandh, SKM (Non-political) and KMM convened a meeting of transporters, employees, traders and others at the Khanauri protest site last Thursday.