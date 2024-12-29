Military Demonstrate How Ordinary Drones Transformed Into Lethal Weapons

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In field conditions, of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo upgrade ordinary drones from volunteers turning them into lethal weapons against the enemy.

This was reported to Ukrinform by the press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.

Drones from volunteers that reach the hands of experienced technicians undergo deep modernization, system upgrades, and are equipped with deadly payloads.

Special attention is given to FPV drones, which become true "flying swords" in the hands of our defenders.

At nearby training grounds, operators practice complex tactical tasks. They improve their skills to maximize the effectiveness of drones for reconnaissance, artillery fire adjustment, and direct strikes on enemy targets.

The Ground Forces emphasized that every drone flight is a step toward our shared victory.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Ground Forces are undergoing fundamental changes in recruitment, military training, advanced technologies, battle management, digitization of processes, transformation of leadership, logistics, and social support for service members.