TBI Agents Investigating Shooting That Injured Monroe County Deputy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MONROE COUNTY – At the request of 10th Judicial District Attorney General Stephen Hatchett, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to a shooting that a Monroe County deputy Sunday afternoon.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 1:20 p.m., Monroe County deputies were in the area of the 2300 block of Reed Springs Road on an unrelated call when they observed a subject who was known to have an active warrant for felony vandalism in Loudon County. When deputies attempted to make contact with the subject, he barricaded himself inside a home. The Loudon County Sheriff's Office was requested to assist. The situation escalated when deputies entered the home, and for reasons still under investigation, a Monroe County Deputy was shot. A perimeter was set up and additional assistance was requested from the Madisonville and Sweetwater Police Departments. During negotiations, the subject surrendered and was taken into custody by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The deputy who was shot was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No deputies fired shots during this incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

