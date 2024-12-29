Former US President Jimmy Carter Dies Aged 100: US Media
Date
12/29/2024 7:16:52 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Washington: Jimmy Carter, the 100-year-old former US president and Nobel peace laureate who rose from humble beginnings in rural Georgia to lead the nation from 1977 to 1981, has died, US media reported Sunday.
Carter died Sunday afternoon at his home in Plains, Georgia, The Washington Post and Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, citing his son Chip, after nearly two years in hospice care.
MENAFN29122024000063011010ID1109040075
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.