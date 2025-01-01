Justice Harpreet Singh Brar Appointed Permanent Judge Of Punjab And Haryana HC

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Centre on Wednesday announced the appointment of Justice Harpreet Singh Brar as a permanent judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, following the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendation.

The notification stated that in the exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Harpreet Singh Brar, Additional Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court, to be the Permanent Judge of that High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

During a meeting on December 12, 2024, the Supreme Court Collegium approved the proposal to appoint Justice Harpreet Singh Brar, currently serving as an Additional Judge, as a Permanent Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court .

ABOUT JUSTICE HARPREET BRAR

Justice Brar was born on December 20, 1975, in the village of Phulewala, District Sri Muktsar Sahib, has had a distinguished legal career. His father, the late Gurbachan Singh Brar, served as a Deputy District Attorney and Additional Advocate General for the State of Punjab.

Harpreet Brar completed his matriculation from DAV High School, Sri Muktsar Sahib, in 1990. He completed his Bachelor of Arts (BA) from Panjab University in 1995. He was awarded a law degree in 1999.

Enrolled as an Advocate in 2000, he quickly rose through the ranks, becoming an Additional Advocate General for Punjab from 2009 to 2014. He also represented several significant public bodies, including the Punjab Urban Planning & Development Authority and the Punjab Pollution Control Board.

Throughout his career, he was committed to promoting legal literacy, conducting pro bono cases, and assisting the High Court as amicus curiae in numerous matters. Specializing in Constitutional and Criminal law, he was appointed as an Additional Judge to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in April 2023, marking the latest milestone in his esteemed legal career.

(With agency inputs)