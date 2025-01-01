Panama National Fairs 2025: Dates And Places To Enjoy The Best Of Panamanian Culture

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The New Year has arrived and with it some new dates for the festivals, fairs and cultural events that take place throughout the country. Each of these scheduled activities celebrates the diversity in each of the country's provinces. Many people know the country's main fairs and festivals, such as the Boquete Flower and Coffee Fair, International Fair of La Chorrera, the Festival de la Pollera Conga in Colón, the Azuero Fair or the National Festival of Mejorana, to name a few. However, throughout the country there are a large number of activities that are a sample of the that are rooted in each area.

Boquete Flower and Coffee Festival January 8 to January 19 in 2025

Festivals and fairs in Panama have become an important source of income for local economies, especially in the country's interior provinces. Every year, thousands of national and international tourists travel to different parts of the country to participate in these festivities, generating an increase in the demand for products and services, such as accommodation, transportation, food and crafts. For example, the

Azuero International Fair

and the

Las Tablas Carnival

are events that not only celebrate culture, but also attract thousands of visitors, generating direct and indirect jobs, and contributing to the growth of small businesses in the regions.

Several of these activities are endorsed and recognized as

cultural heritage

by the

Tourism Authority (ATP).

This is the schedule of fairs for 2025:

January



Flower and Coffee Fair – Boquete: Wednesday, January 8 to Sunday, January 19.

San Sebastián de Ocú Fair: Wednesday 15th to Monday 20th January. Pixvae Beach Ecotourism Fair – Coiba: Thursday, January 16 to Saturday, January 18.

February



La Chorrera Fair: Friday, January 24 to Tuesday, February 4.

La Candelaria Fair: Friday, January 24 to Sunday, February 2.

Watermelon Fair: Friday, January 24 to Sunday, January 26.

Orange Fair – Churuquita Grande: Wednesday, January 29 to Monday, February 3. Santa Fe Fair – Veraguas: Thursday, January 30.

March



Soná Fair – Veraguas: Wednesday, March 12 to Sunday, March 16.

Copé Fair – La Pintada, Coclé: Thursday 13th to Monday 17th February.

Buffalo Fair – Coclé: Thursday, February 20th to Sunday, February 23rd.

Citrus and Coffee Fair – Chitra, Calobre: ​​Friday, February 28 to Sunday, March 2.

Santa Fe – Darién Fair: Thursday, March 6 to Sunday, March 9.

San José de David International Fair – Chiriquí: Thursday, March 13 to Sunday, March 23. San José de Tolé Fair: Saturday 15th to Sunday 19th March.

April



Tortí Fair – Chepo: Wednesday, March 26.

Tonosí Valley Fair – Los Santos: Thursday, March 27 to March 31.

National Columbus Fair: Thursday, March 27 to Sunday, April 6.

Beehive Fair – Macaracas, Los Santos: Thursday 3rd to Sunday 6th April.

Camarón Arriba Fair – Bugaba, Chiriquí: Friday, April 4 to Sunday, April 6.

Orchid Expo – Boquete, Chiriquí: Thursday, April 10th to Sunday, April 20th. Feria Chica – Capira, West Panama: Friday, April 11 to 13.

May



Capira Agricultural Fair – Western Panama: Saturday, April 12 to Monday, April 14.

Azuero International Fair – Los Santos: From May 19th to May 1st Sortová Agro-Artisan and Folklore Festival – Bugaba, Chiriquí: Friday, April 27.

July

National Dairy Cattle Fair: Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 18.

August



Meat Fair – Chiriquí: Thursday 15th to Sunday 17th August.

Strawberry Fair – Volcán, Chiriquí: Thursday, August 15 to Sunday, August 18. Agricultural Day – Volcano, Chiriquí: Friday, August 14.

September



Chiriquí Grande Fair – Bocas del Toro: Thursday 5th to Sunday 8th September.

Sea Fair – Bocas del Toro: Friday 12th to 21st September. Expo Flora – Gardening Club, Coclé: September 18-19.

October



Agricultural, Crafts and Cultural Fair – Dolega, Chiriquí: Thursday, October 2 to Sunday, October 5. Cocoa Expo – Carenero Island, Bocas del Toro: Saturday, October 4.