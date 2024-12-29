First Lady Meets With Orphans From Chernivtsi Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During Christmas holidays, First Lady Olena Zelenska met with children from an orphanage in Chernivtsi region, where the Olena Zelenska Foundation is a mentor.

That's according to Zelenska's post seen by Ukrinform.

According to the First Lady, throughout the day the children enjoyed various activities in Kyiv, wrapped up with a tea party at the Sofia of Kyiv Reserve.

Fifth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen to be held in Kyiv - Olena

"Here we discussed the impressions of the trip. It was really touching to see these children's emotions and to learn about their dreams. I really want no child in Ukraine without parental care to be alone during these holidays, but instead to feel the support from adults," Zelenska emphasized.



















































Olena Zelenska held a meeting with children from an orphanage during Christmas holidays / Photo: Olena Zelenska Foundation

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Olena Zelenska Foundation in 2024 donated to health care facilities 77 ambulance vehicles, built 14 houses for large foster families and shelters for schools, modernized a laboratory in Lviv, and expanded the network of Superhero Schools for children undergoing long-term treatment.