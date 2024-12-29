Saudi Arabia, Qatari Condemns Settlers' Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque Courtyards

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar strongly condemned on Sunday the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards by settlers, terming it a blatant violation of international law and an act of provocation to the feelings of Muslims worldwide.

In a separate statements issued by the of Foreign Affairs of both countries, the two warned against continuing with these serious violations and unlawful acts.

The ministry stressed that the international community should take responsibility toward Jerusalem and its sanctities.

The Ministries reiterated their firm position on the justice of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the full right to practice their religious rituals without restrictions, and to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)

