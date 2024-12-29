Celebrating New Year's At Bengaluru? Top 10 Events To Usher In 2025 Check List

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Its that time of the year when the magic of Christmas is still in the air, and the countdown to New Year seems to pass away like minutes, and not days. While some celebrate the new year by taking trips, some look forward to parties.
If you are in Bengaluru, here's a list of top events in the city that you can attend to welcome 2025 in style.
1. New Years Eve at The Lalit Ashok
This New Year's party at The Lalit Ashok hotels in Bengaluru brings together indian DJs and performances by iconic singer Usha Uthup. Tickets for the event are priced from ₹999 onwards.
2. New Year's Eve at Sunburn Union
This event promises“opulent” celebrations and "unparalleled extravagance" t welcome 2025. Tickets are priced at ₹1050 onwards
3. New Year Party Las Vegas 2025
The Las Vegas New Year party is the official new year celebration of the Taj Hotels located at Yeshwantpur in Bengaluru. This year's celebration would have DJ Jiten ruling over with his mashup. The Taj Hotels have been hosting this event every New Year's Eve for the last 12 years. Also Read
| New Year: What's open and what's closed - banks, schools, restaurants and more 4. TAJ Odyssey 2025
If you're looking for more New Year party options at the Taj hotels in Bengaluru, then the TAJ Odyssey 2025 is another party to help you welcome 2025 in style. It would have DJ Sandy Av for the music, and also includes a massive setup with international and Bollywood performances.
5. The Circus NYE Bash at The Ritz-Carlton
For an extravagant celebration that mixes fun, flair, and fantasy, The Ritz-Carlton's Circus NYE Bash will be a spectacle. This party promises top-notch entertainment, a grand buffet, and a mix of live bands and DJs.
6. Panache New Year's Eve 2025
The Panache is JW Marriott Hotels Bengaluru's 11th edition of the New Years' party. Ticket prices start at ₹2,499
7. New Year party at Sheraton Grand
The New Year's party at the Sheraton Grand hotel in Bengaluru will feature celebrity DJ Nikhil Chinapa. The party is scheduled to begin at 8pm on December 31, with ticket prices starting from ₹2,499.
8. Glitz N Glam 2025
As per the official ticketing partners of this event, the Glitz N Glam 2025 New Year's party is open to all age groups. Spread across two amazing floors at the Fox in the Field brewery in Whitefield, Bengaluru, this event promises the best of both worlds. Tickets start at Ra 1, 149.
9. Bollywood Extravaganza at The Zuri Whitefield
For a high-energy, vibrant celebration, The Zuri Whitefield offers its Bollywood Extravaganza for 2025. This extravagant event will feature famous Bollywood tracks, a lavish spread of Indian cuisine, and a vibrant crowd that loves to dance and sing along to chart-topping hits.
10. PAPARAZZI 2025
The PAPARAZZI 2025 New Year's party would take place at the Radisson Blu Hotel, located at the Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru. It brings in a lavish food menu and music, wiht ticket prices starting at ₹1,499.
