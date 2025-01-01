12 Arrested In Aizawl For Celebrating New Year With Firecrackers

(MENAFN- IANS) Aizawl, Jan 1 (IANS) A total of 12 people were arrested and 13 cases registered in Mizoram's Aizawl district for defying the government's orders not to burst firecrackers to celebrate the New Year on Wednesday, officials said.

A official said that the and the registration of cases were for illegal use and bursting of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic materials.

He said that for further investigation, 23 cases were flagged by various police stations in the district.

Detailed reports about the violation of the orders on firecrackers from other districts are awaiting, the official said.

Due to the government directives, the bursting of firecrackers in Aizawl city was almost insignificant as compared to the previous years, the official added.

The state government earlier prohibited firecrackers, sky lanterns and other pyrotechnic materials to ensure a pollution-free celebration of Christmas and New Year.

Community leaders and various civil society organizations earlier appealed to all concerned not to use or burst fireworks to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

Police also used several drones in different police station areas to monitor the use of firecrackers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Video recordings of drones being analysed and further identification of violators of prohibitory order on firecrackers as well as subsequent legal action would be undertaken,” an action taken report of police said.

Since Tuesday midnight, New Year was celebrated across Christian-dominated Mizoram with enthusiasm and festive fervour at various events by many organisations and clubs.

The customary worship service, prayers and congregational singing were held in hundreds of churches across the state as part of the New Year celebrations.

The Presbyterian Church of India, the Baptist Church of Mizoram, and other churches would arrange community feasts on Thursday to mark the closure of the New Year celebration.

All churches in the state held midnight services on Tuesday to welcome the new year.

For the past two weeks, Mizoram has been in a festive mode ahead of Christmas, the state's main annual carnival.