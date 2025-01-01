Yemeni Forces Target Israeli Ben Gurion Airport, Power Station, US Aircraft Carrier

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for Yemen's military, stated on Tuesday that Yemeni missile units targeted Ben Gurion International Airport,

located 20 kilometers (12

miles) to the southeast of

Tel Aviv, with a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile.

Yemeni forces also targeted and struck a power station south of occupied al-Quds, using a Zulfiqar ballistic missile.

The Zulfiqar missile, which is reportedly radar-evading and highly maneuverable, has a range of more than 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles).

Saree noted that both retaliatory strikes attained their desired objectives successfully.

Moreover, the naval force, missile force, and the drone unit of the Yemeni military have carried out a multi-pronged operation against USS Harry S.

Truman

aircraft carrier of the United States Navy.

Saree explained that the attack involved a large number of kamikaze drones as well as cruise missiles, and was conducted as American forces were preparing to launch a major airstrike against Yemen.



The senior Yemeni military official underlined that the offensive successfully achieved its objectives, and prevented the US aerial assault.

Various divisions of the Yemeni Armed Forces have managed to uplift their combat readiness to confront any potential threats from the US and Israeli enemies, which are meant to prevent the Yemeni nation from performing their religious, moral and humanitarian obligations towards Palestinians, Saree stated.

He said the Yemeni forces will continue their retaliatory operations against the Israeli enemy as long as the ongoing aggression on Gaza continues and the siege is not lifted.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine's struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched its devastating war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the territory's resistance movements carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity.

Yemen's Ansarullah resistance movement has been also targeting ships linked to Israel, the United States, or the United Kingdom to force an end to the Tel Aviv regime's genocidal war on Gaza.

These operations have effectively shut down the Eilat port south of the occupied territories, causing significant economic setbacks for the Israelis.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have said they will not stop their attacks until Israel's ground and aerial offensives in Gaza end.

Israel has killed at least 45,541 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured another 108,338 individuals in Gaza since the onset of the war.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now