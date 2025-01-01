Chandrababu Naidu To Lead Andhra Delegation To Davos

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Jan 1 (IANS) A delegation of Andhra Pradesh led by Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu will visit Switzerland's Davos for four days from January 20 to attend the World Economic Forum 2025.

The delegation will participate in the annual meeting of the WEF to showcase the strengths and opportunities of the state to attract investment.

The Chief Minister will be accompanied by Information Minister Nara Lokesh, Minister T.G. Bharath and some officials.

The state on Wednesday issued an order, approving the proposals of the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB).

The delegation will include officials of the Industry Department and APEDB.

The Government Order mentioned that the Chief Minister has been invited to participate in the WEF annual meeting, which will be held under the theme 'Shaping the intelligent age'.

Meanwhile, in an informal chat with the media at the TDP office in Mangalagiri, Chief Minister Naidu, who is also the Telugu Desam Party, said people gave a historic verdict to the TDP-led NDA in 2024. He also remarked that the blunders committed by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had become a curse for the state.

Naidu claimed that people are feeling safe and comfortable after the NDA came to power. All the systems were totally destroyed with the anarchic policies adopted by then Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and he pushed Amaravati, Polavaram and other irrigation projects into total mess, he remarked.

After the coalition government was formed, he visited New Delhi four times to get Central funds and resolve the technical problems, he said, adding that the state government is slowly but steadily moving forward to bring the state back on track.

Stating that the Polavaram Project Technical Committee has submitted its feasibility report, the Chief Minister said that the project will be completed on time by getting funds from the Centre.

Asserting that he will never resort to vindictive politics, Chandrababu Naidu, however, made it clear that he will not leave those who commit blunders.

"People will once again experience the 1995 Chief Minister in me. If anyone resorts to posting objectionable comments on social media, stringent action will be taken against such persons," he said.

He stated that the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) agreement is certainly an advantage for the state.

"We will move ahead as per the provisions of law after examining the records," he clarified.

Thousands of crores of investments have come to the state in these six months, he said and added that during the previous regime, there were no investments in the state. The promises made to the people by the YSRCP like total prohibition and revocation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) were not fulfilled in five years, Naidu said, while asserting that the TDP-led NDA government will certainly implement all the 'Super Six' promises made to the people.