Pakistan's Extravagant Wedding: Plane Showers Millions Of Rupees Over Bride's House In Sindh Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a show of extravagance at a wedding ceremony, a plane was spotted showering millions of rupees over the bride's house in Hyderabad city of Sindh province in Pakistan.

The incident was captured on camera and its has gone on the social platforms.

This eye-catching spectacle adds to the growing trend of unconventional and lavish wedding gestures in crisis-ridden Pakistan. According to media reports, a groom's father rented an aircraft for his son's wedding and dropped millions of rupees on the bride's house.

Amazed by the incident, some netizens criticized the unnecessary waste of money while some were amused by the act.

Sharing the video on social media platform X, a user wrote: "The groom's father rented a plane for his son's wedding and dropped millions of rupees on the bride's house. Now it seems the groom will continue to pay off his father's debt for the rest of his life."

“Instead of wasting money, it could have been used to help those in need,” a second user said.

The video has garnered over 2,000 views.

“The neighbours must be the happiest people right now,” another person commented.





Extravagant weddings

Last month, a groom was presented with a unique 35-foot garland made entirely of Pakistani currency notes from his brother.

The garland was made using around 2,000 notes, worth PKR 1 lakh (roughly ₹30,000 in Indian currency), according to a report by The Daily Guardian.





In 2022, a similar video had gone viral on the social media.

A groom in the neighbouring country was draped in a gigantic garland made of currency notes. The garland was so massive that the groom had to take help from his friends to hold it up, with at least six people.