Poland Ready To Step Up Electricity Exports To Ukraine If Slovakia Cuts Off Power Bloomberg
12/29/2024 3:10:26 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Poland is ready to increase its domestic power production and export more electricity to Ukraine if Slovakia cuts off power supplies.
As reported by Ukrinform, Bloomberg cited a senior Polish official on Sunday, who wished to remain unnamed.
“Poland is prepared to step up electricity exports to Ukraine if Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico follows through on his threat to cut off back-up power supplies to the war-torn country, a senior official said on Sunday,” the report reads.
According to the agency's source, Poland's government is ready to boost domestic power production to compensate for any imbalances that Ukraine's strained system would suffer in the event of a Slovak move.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine is exploring alternative options for obtaining electricity from other sources following Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's threats to halt electricity supply.
On Friday, December 27, Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that Slovakia would consider actions in response to Ukraine's cessation of Russian gas transit starting January 1, 2025. One of the options, he said, could be halting electricity supplies, which are critically needed by Ukraine.
