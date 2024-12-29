Palestinian Health Ministry Demands Immediate Release Of Detained Healthcare Workers By Occupation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: The Palestinian of strongly condemned the arrest and mistreatment of Kamal Adwan Hospital's director by Israeli forces, calling for immediate release of all detained healthcare workers.

In its statement, the ministry described the incident as a blatant violation of human rights and the rights of healthcare professionals, who serve as front-liners of public health and provide essential medical care to citizens.

The ministry denounced this recurring criminal act, demanding the immediate release of the detained doctor and urging swift international intervention to secure the release of all healthcare personnel imprisoned by occupation forces.

It also renewed its urgent calls for comprehensive protection for healthcare workers, ensuring they can carry out their professional duties in a safe and secure environment. The ministry underscored that any attack on doctors, patients, or healthcare staff, or their detention while fulfilling humanitarian duties, is a grave violation of both human and professional rights.

The statement highlighted that, over the past year, Israeli forces have detained more than 310 healthcare workers from various fields, while approximately 1,060 have lost their lives, including several under torture during detention. Hundreds more have been injured, causing significant losses to the healthcare workforce, expertise, and overall health system.

Concluding its statement, the ministry emphasized that any threats or attacks on healthcare workers are not just a violation of their rights but a direct threat to public safety and the fundamental right of citizens to access medical care in a safe and stable environment.