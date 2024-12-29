Qatar Strongly Condemns Settlers' Storming Of Al Aqsa Mosque Courtyards

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar strongly condemned the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque courtyards by settlers, terming it a blatant violation of international law and an act of provocation to the feelings of Muslims worldwide.

In a statement issued Sunday, the of Foreign Affairs warned against continuing with these serious violations and unlawful acts. It stressed that the international community should shoulder its moral and responsibility toward Jerusalem and its sanctities.

The Ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position on the justice of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, including the full right to practice their religious rituals without restrictions, and to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.