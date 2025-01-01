Awqaf Inaugurates New Mosque In Rasheeda Area

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf), represented by the Department of Mosques, inaugurated a new mosque in Rasheeda area.



The mosque accommodates 300 worshipers on an expansive plot of land spanning 7,694 sq m, as part of the ministry's plan to increase and revamp the number of mosques statewide, in addition to keeping up with the accelerating urbanization and population growth, in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030.





Carrying the number (M.S 661), the new mosque embraces a key prayer hall for 300 worshipers, a capacious washing area, and multiple public parking lots, some of which are dedicated to persons with disabilities, with entrances and exits being meticulously designed, alongside a tall minaret.





The Ministry's Engineering Affairs Department is tasked with meeting the needs of all areas throughout the country, in terms of mosques and prayer rooms, along with temporary mosques and oversight of their preservation, in addition to setting the annual plan for maintaining mosques and Imams' residences, in coordination with the competent authorities.



In addition, the department oversees the implementation of construction and maintenance operations for mosques, in terms of designs, technical and engineering specifications and implementation, in addition to setting database on mosques, prayer rooms and their operators.



The Engineering Affairs Department rigorously observes the discrepancies in land spaces where mosques are constructed, along with the requirements of green and sustainable buildings and ensures the sustainability requirements with respect to water and electricity consumption.



Furthermore, it maintains the aesthetic legacy in designs, reflecting the authenticity of Qatari and Islamic heritage based on the highest standards, in addition to considering the population density, engineering and architectural specifications and heritage aspect in taking care of mosques.



The Ministry's official website features a search function for mosque sites geographically, based on the global navigation system with accurate, detailed maps that make it easy to find mosques in all cities across the country.