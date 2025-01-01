'Coldest Nights Of The Year' Approach As Al Shola Star Makes Ascent: QMD

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Tonight marks the first night of the Shola star, the third of the winter stars and the last star of the Al Mraba'aniya season. The star's ascent is predicted to last for 13 days in total.

Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) revealed that during this time, the weather is forecast to be at its coldest, with increased chances of fog formation.

It was so named by the people of the Arabian Peninsula due to its resemblance to a scorpion's tail.

QMD also announced in its daily report that the weather inshore tonight for Wednesday, January 1 2025, until 6am on Thursday will be cloudy at times and cold by night, while warning of sparse occasional strong wind.

Offshore, it is expected to be partly cloudy with chances of scattered rain, the report added, with a strong sea and high wind warning.

Wind inshore is expected to be northwesterly, going at 10 to 20KT gusting to 25KT at times.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly, going at 15 to 25KT gusting to 32KT at times.