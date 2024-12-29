Kristen Thomasino, Award-Winning Social Good Technologist Available For Public Speaking Engagements In 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Social Good News for Thomasino Media LLC is thrilled to announce that Kristen Thomasino, the CEO of Thomasino Media LLC and Buddytown Consulting LLC, is now available for public speaking engagements. An acclaimed 28-time award-winning social good technologist, Kristen has captivated audiences worldwide, with keynote appearances at prestigious events, including the World Women Forum in Paris, France, and the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kristen's presentations cover a diverse range of topics, including social good, technology, the economy, education, health and wellness, environment, ethics, entertainment, community, and science. Her dynamic and inspiring speeches are tailored for all types of audiences, from students and educators to professionals and retirees.

Key Highlights of Kristen Thomasino:

*CEO of Thomasino Media LLC and Buddytown Consulting LLC

*Editor in Chief of The Social Good News and Social Good Magazine

*Awarded the Innovation and Excellence Award by Corporate LiveWire for Business Service Provider of the Year USA (2024)

*Honored by Acquisition International with the "Most Dedicated Social Good Networking CEO 2024 USA" title

*Winner of the "Best Technology & Social Good Application CEO 2024" at the Technology CEO of the Year Awards for her innovative application, Buddytown

*Previous recipient of the AvidXchange Excellence Award and numerous accolades in fintech for social good and healthcare advocacy

Kristen's resilience in the face of severe Fibromyalgia, a condition that caused significant mobility issues, adds a relatable and empowering layer to her speaking style. Her personal journey, coupled with her expertise in leading think tanks and developing influential B2B payment networks, solidifies her position as a thought leader in technology and social good.

In addition to her speaking engagements, Kristen has recently joined FITECH as Vice President of Sales, where she will help real estate and construction organizations succeed with cutting-edge property tech and consulting services.

Book Kristen Thomasino for Your Event

Whether you're organizing a corporate meeting, board session, special event, or customer conference, Kristen Thomasino will bring a fresh perspective and valuable insights to your audience.

Contact Information:

For more information or to schedule an engagement, please visit

About Thomasino Media LLC:

Thomasino Media LLC is committed to promoting social good through innovative media and consulting services. Led by Kristen Thomasino, the company aims to make a positive, lasting impact on communities across the globe.

For additional details, visit Kristen Thomasino's Public Speaker Page.

