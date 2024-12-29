Anupam Kher Enjoys Fusion Flavours On His Thailand Trip

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Veteran Anupam Kher, who was last seen in the streaming movie 'Vijay 69', is making the most of his trip to Thailand.

On Sunday, the senior took to his Instagram, and shared many pictures and videos from his vacation in which he could be seen enjoying fusion delicacies.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote,“This trip to #Thailand with my brother and childhood friends has been really special in many ways. Apart from my motivational lecture, travelling to #Ayutthaya (read Ayodhaya) temple to street shopping has been exceptional. But we ate some delicious food at some great restaurants too. Two of them stood out (Apart from @restaurant_gaa). Chef. @harinayak's @jholbkk and @clarabangkok. Loved it and the people behind these wonderful places. Thank you and #Dhanyawad! #FriendsInThailand”.

One of the delicacies was made from malabar parota and mushroom.

Earlier, the actor took a walk down the memory lane as he felt that every experience in life counts. The senior actor earlier took to his Instagram, and shared pictures of himself at different locations, and in the company of different people. He also penned a long note in the caption, as he recollected his journey of 40 years in cinema, and the struggles that he went through.

He wrote,“Casa Maria, Bandra: Casa Maria on St Paul's Road is my third house in the city. This is during Saaransh (his debut film in 1984) and I was staying on the first floor”. He continued,“Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, ( Bandra West). The first place I worked at when I came to Mumbai on June 3rd 1981 for a job in an acting school. Then I discovered that actually there was no building or a place or an acting school! We were conducting classes on the beach”.