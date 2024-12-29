Passenger plane diverts for emergency landing in Norway

(MENAFN) A flight from Norway to the Netherlands skids off the runway during an emergency landing on Sunday, marking the third such incident in a span of 24 hours. This follows a tragic event in South Korea where 179 people were "presumed" dead.



According to Royal Dutch Airlines, a 737-800, identified as flight #KL1204, went off the right side of runway 18 after landing at Oslo Torp Sandefjord Airport. The aircraft had diverted there shortly after departing from Oslo Airport (OSL), as mentioned in a statement shared on X.



The flight crew opted to redirect the plane to Sandefjord Torp Airport, located 110 kilometers from Oslo, for an urgent landing, as reported by news portal ap7am.com.



Although the landing was successful, the plane skidded off the runway shortly afterward and came to a stop in a grassy area next to the runway. The report cited a hydraulic system failure as the cause of the incident.



The 176 passengers and six crew members aboard were unharmed, and an inquiry has been initiated to investigate the cause of the event.



In a separate incident earlier, an Air Canada flight was compelled to make an emergency landing at Halifax Stanfield International Airport after its landing gear malfunctioned on Saturday night.

MENAFN29122024000045016755ID1109039305