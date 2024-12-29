Donald Trump’s green card proposal sparks immigration debate

(MENAFN) President-elect Donald Trump’s proposal to automatically grant green cards to foreign nationals graduating from US colleges has reignited debates over immigration policy. first shared his idea during an appearance on the All-In Podcast in June, where he stated: “What I want to do, and what I will do, is you graduate from a college, I think you should get automatically, as part of your diploma, a green card to be able to stay in this country.” The proposal quickly gained renewed attention after a video of the interview went viral on Friday.



The video, which circulated widely on X (formerly Twitter), was retweeted by Elon Musk, who has been an outspoken advocate for attracting skilled foreign workers to the US, particularly in the tech industry. Musk, who owns Tesla, SpaceX, and X, played a prominent role in Trump’s recent election victory and appears to have influence on the president-elect’s policies. His endorsement of Trump’s green card proposal further fueled discussions about the plan’s potential impact.



In the podcast, Trump elaborated that the proposal would apply to graduates of both junior colleges and four-year institutions, as well as those earning doctorate degrees. “Anybody graduates from a college — you go in there for two years or four years. If you graduate, or you get a doctorate degree from a college, you should be able to stay in this country,” he said.



Analysts see the initiative as a strategy to combat the “brain drain” that occurs when foreign students leave the US after completing their education. By allowing skilled graduates to remain, the policy aims to strengthen the American workforce and ensure that talent cultivated in US schools contributes to the nation’s economy. Critics, however, remain divided over the potential consequences of such a sweeping immigration reform.

