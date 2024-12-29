Ongoing demonstrations in several cities within Israel call for prisoner exchange deal with Hamas

(MENAFN) Ongoing demonstrations in several cities within Israel are calling for a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas, as Hebrew accuse Prime and Defense Minister Yisrael Katz of obstructing negotiations. Hamas has maintained its conditions, which include a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. Hundreds of Israeli women marched in Haifa, Hadera, and Tel Aviv, demanding a resolution to bring detainees in Gaza back home. These protests, led by the families of the prisoners, aim to keep the pressure on the to finalize negotiations for the return of their loved ones.



Protests were also held in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, with Israeli families of Gaza detainees condemning the government's inaction, accusing Netanyahu of neglecting the welfare of their loved ones. Reports from Israel's Channel 12 indicate that Netanyahu pressured the negotiating team to pursue a partial agreement due to threats from his coalition partners, with Netanyahu allegedly blocking a comprehensive deal that would secure the return of all Israeli detainees. Hamas has remained steadfast in its demands, which include an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, a complete ceasefire, and the release of Palestinian prisoners in a balanced exchange. The negotiation process has faced delays, with Israeli officials blaming Netanyahu and Katz for remarks that have harmed progress.



Meanwhile, Katz stated that Israel will retain security control over Gaza, including buffer zones and military positions, despite the ongoing negotiations. Netanyahu, speaking to the Wall Street Journal, emphasized that Israel’s military campaign would continue until Hamas is eliminated. Hamas leader Osama Hamdan reiterated that the movement had proposed a comprehensive ceasefire and prisoner exchange initiative, but Israel had rejected it. He accused Netanyahu of attempting to evade the responsibility of securing the release of Israeli prisoners by neglecting their safety. Despite setbacks, Hamdan highlighted the movement’s willingness to compromise, referencing agreements made in early July regarding the timeline for Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza.

