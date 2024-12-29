Head of Syrian Network for Human Rights reveals number of detainees, forcibly disappeared individuals in Syria surpassed 112,000

(MENAFN) Fadel Abdel Ghani, head of the Syrian Network for Human Rights, revealed that the number of detainees and forcibly disappeared individuals in Syria has surpassed 112,000 since the prisons were emptied. Abdel Ghani stated in press comments on Saturday that 112,414 people are still forcibly disappeared, emphasizing the urgent need to determine their fate. He also mentioned that around 24,200 detainees, out of an estimated 136,000, have been released, most of whom are likely dead.



He noted that since 2018, there have been signs that the Assad has been killing those who have been forcibly disappeared, supported by evidence including over 3,000 documented death certificates. These numbers are subject to change as more information emerges from individuals released from prisons and detention centers across Syria. Abdel Ghani stressed the challenge of uncovering the truth, as the regime often killed detainees without informing their families, and later registered their deaths in the civil registry with significant delays between the actual death and the recorded date.



He also mentioned the existence of numerous mass graves across Syria, only a few of which have been uncovered. The primary task now is to locate and preserve these graves, awaiting specialized international teams to conduct investigations and match the bodies with those of the disappeared. Earlier this month, Moaz Mustafa, head of the Syrian Emergency Organization, reported finding a mass grave near Damascus containing at least 100,000 bodies of individuals killed by the Assad regime. It is estimated that hundreds of thousands of Syrians have lost their lives since 2011, with both Syrians and human rights organizations accusing the Assad regime and his father, Hafez, of widespread extrajudicial killings, including mass executions in Syria's notorious prison system.

