Azerbaijani Parliament Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev And First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani Parliament has congratulated President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on December 31 - World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year, Azernews reports.

Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova at today's session of the Parliament, proposed to send a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of December 31-World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year.

Deputies supported this proposal with applause.