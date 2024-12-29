Azerbaijani Parliament Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev And First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva
12/29/2024 5:09:33 AM
The Azerbaijani Parliament has congratulated President Ilham
Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on December 31 -
World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year,
Azernews reports.
Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova at
today's session of the Parliament, proposed to send a
congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice
President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of December 31-World
Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year.
Deputies supported this proposal with applause.
