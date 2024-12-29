عربي


Azerbaijani Parliament Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev And First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva

12/29/2024 5:09:33 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani Parliament has congratulated President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on December 31 - World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year, Azernews reports.

Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova at today's session of the Parliament, proposed to send a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of December 31-World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year.

Deputies supported this proposal with applause.

