Russian Forces Attempt To Infiltrate Ukrainian Defenses In Two Sectors - Khortytsia OSGT

Over the past day, the Russian forces attempted to infiltrate the Ukrainian defense lines near Hlushkivka and Lozova in the Kupiansk sector, as well as near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector.

This was reported by the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of (OSGT) on Telegram , as cited by Ukrinform.

According to the Khortytsia OSGT, the Russian forces were most active in the Pokrovsk sector, carrying out assault operations in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Vovkove, Novovasylivka, Novoielyzavetivka, and Slovianka.

Efforts to locate and destroy remnants of Russian assault groups attempting to penetrate deeper into the Ukrainian defense lines are ongoing.

The enemy continues to amass forces for further assault operations.

Also, the Russian forces attempted to infiltrate the Ukrainian defense lines in an effort to improve their tactical position near Hlushkivka and Lozova in the Kupiansk sector, as well as near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector.

In the Lyman sector, the Russian troops launched assaults on the Ukrainian fortifications in the areas of Pershotravneve, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Terny, and Hrekivka, but failed to achieve success.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors, fierce battles continue, with the Ukrainian Defense Forces holding back the enemy's pressure in Toretsk and Chasiv Yar.

In the urban areas of Kurakhove and nearby regions, including Dachne, Kostiantynopil, and Yantarne, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are bravely resisting Russian attacks in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy is attempting to exploit its numerical advantage and advance further.

In the Vremivka sector, in the areas of Ulakly, Vremivka, and Velyka Novosilka, the Russian forces conducted assault operations. In Rozlyv, they used armored vehicles in an attempt to penetrate deeper into the Ukrainian positions. Efforts to identify and eliminate the remnants of Russian assault groups are ongoing.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are systematically neutralizing Russian troop concentrations to slow down and halt their offensive actions.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, by 08:00 on December 29, a total of 158 combat clashes had occurred on the frontline, with the Pokrovsk sector remaining the hottest.