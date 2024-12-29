Iran officially withdraws from World Expo 2025 in Japan

(MENAFN) Iran has officially announced its withdrawal from the World 2025, scheduled to take place in Osaka, Japan. The decision was made public by government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani on Saturday, who explained that after a comprehensive internal evaluation of the conditions and the associated constraints for participating, Iranian authorities decided to opt out of the event. This marks a significant change for Iran, which had initially planned to take part in the global exhibition.



Mohajerani did not provide specific details regarding the factors or restrictions that led to the decision. However, the withdrawal comes amid ongoing internal discussions and evaluations concerning the country's participation in international events. The move may reflect broader political or logistical concerns that have influenced the government's stance on its involvement in the Expo.



The World Expo 2025 is set to open on April 13, 2025, and will run for six months in Osaka, Japan. The event will bring together nations from around the world to showcase their achievements in science, technology, culture, and innovation. It is expected to be a major international gathering, with countries participating in various exhibits and pavilions.



Iran’s withdrawal from the Expo will be notable, especially given the country’s historical participation in such events. The decision is likely to raise questions about the challenges Iran faces in engaging with the international community and may have wider implications for its global diplomatic and economic relations.

