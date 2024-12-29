Norway condemns Israeli attack on some of few remaining functional hospitals in Gaza

(MENAFN) Norway has condemned the recent Israeli on some of the few remaining functional hospitals in the Gaza Strip, calling the "completely unacceptable." Israeli forces have continued to target medical facilities in the blockaded Palestinian territory with air and artillery strikes. Norwegian Prime Jonas Gahr Støre expressed his heartbreak over the situation, emphasizing that civilians, including children, are being deprived of life-saving treatment due to the lack of hospitals, medical staff, and equipment amid ongoing Israeli bombardments.



Støre reiterated that hospitals and medical personnel are protected under international law and must not be targeted. He called for the United Nations and aid organizations to have unrestricted access to Gaza to deliver vital supplies, stressing the importance of providing food, medical assistance, and protection to the sick, injured, and civilian population. Støre also criticized Israel for preventing humanitarian workers from reaching those in need in Gaza and urged Israeli authorities to uphold their international obligations.



The recent attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital, which housed about 350 patients and medical staff, sparked international condemnation, with the World Health Organization (WHO) renewing its call for the protection of healthcare facilities in Gaza. Israel claims that hospitals are being used as hideouts by resistance fighters, but it has yet to provide evidence to support this accusation. Hamas, the governing Palestinian group in Gaza, has denied these claims.

