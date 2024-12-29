'Discover Beyond Hail' Tour Wraps Up Under Governor's Patronage

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Hail, Saudi Arabia – December 26, 2024:

Under the patronage and presence of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of Hail Region, the Tourism Development Fund (TDF) successfully concluded its "Discover Beyond Hail" tour and accompanying exhibition that hosted more than 600 participants. This initiative is part of a nationwide effort to spotlight untapped investment opportunities across Saudi Arabia’s emerging tourism destinations.

Speaking at the event’s conclusion, Qusai Al-Fakhri, CEO of TDF, highlighted the region’s potential and the Fund’s commitment to supporting its growth. He remarked: “At TDF, we are dedicated to empowering private sector projects in Hail by offering tailored financial and non-financial solutions. By showcasing Hail’s rich heritage and unique cultural identity, we aim to drive sustainable investments in tourism that contribute to the region’s economic development and create a vibrant future for its communities.”

"Discover Beyond Hail" featured a diverse program of activities, including panel discussions on advancing tourism development in Hail, success stories of transformative projects, and inspiring narratives shared by local influencers and content creators. The accompanying exhibition and interactive workshops, hosted by TDF and its partners, offered valuable insights into tourism enablement programs and provided one-on-one consultations for aspiring investors and stakeholders. The initiative emphasized fostering a thriving investment ecosystem to encourage new projects and unlock the region’s tourism potential.

The "Discover Beyond" series reflects TDF’s ongoing mission to develop and promote sustainable tourism projects across the Kingdom. Hail marks the latest stop in a successful tour that has previously engaged investors and stakeholders in Asir, Al-Ahsa, and Taif. These initiatives play a pivotal role in positioning Saudi Arabia as a leading global tourism destination, aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030 goals and National Tourism Strategy.





MENAFN29122024004056016208ID1109038515