(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AZERBAIJAN, December 28 - 28 December 2024, 17:50

On December 28, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

President Zelenskyy extended his condolences to President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan following the crash of an Azerbaijan passenger plane en route from Baku to Grozny on December 25, which resulted in the loss of many lives. He also wished a swift recovery to the injured.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and condolences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.