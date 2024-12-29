Navi Mumbai International Airport Conducts First Flight Test, Indigo Airplane Receives Water Cannon Salute Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Adani Group-owned Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) successfully conducted its first flight validation test on Sunday, December 29, reported the news agency ANI.



The shared by the news agency shows that airline operator IndiGo 's Airbus A320 aircraft received a traditional water cannon salute after successfully landing at the new airport on Sunday.

Adani Airport Holdings Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Adani Group conglomerate, owns the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). The $2.1 billion airport development project is nearly 35 kilometres away from the heart of the city but in the satellite city of Navi Mumbai.

The airport was poised to start operation in December 2024, but due to infrastructural delays, the date was shifted to the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26, according to multiple media reports.



The Group CFO of Adani Group , Jugeshinder 'Robbie' Singh, in October 2024, commented on the airport's operational date.

“With this, we are on track to start operations in the first half of next year 2025,” said Singh, Mint reported earlier.

About Navi Mumbai Airport

The Navi Mumbai airport will feature a 3,700-meter runway capable of handling large commercial aircraft, modern passenger terminals, and advanced air traffic control systems.



Terminal 1 of the airport alone is estimated to handle up to 20 million passengers per year, and upon full completion, it will have a total capacity of handling nearly 90 million passengers per year.



Adani Group is contributing to the expansion Indian aviation sector as the company owns the Mumbai , Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram airport projects. The new Navi Mumbai airport will also be added to the finished project list as the conglomerate aims to change the Indian aviation infrastructure.

