Todd 'TJ' Stein Announces Candidacy For District Leader In AD76, Part A

Todd“TJ” Stein, a lifelong resident of the Upper East Side, has officially declared his candidacy for District Leader in Assembly District 76 (AD76), Part A.

- Todd "TJ" SteinNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As a third-generation New Yorker with deep roots in the community, Stein is bringing his passion for public service and decades of leadership experience to the race.Born and raised in the district, Stein has dedicated his life to serving his neighbors. He sees the role of District Leader as an opportunity to strengthen the Democratic Party and enhance the connection between residents and the officials who represent them. Speaking about his candidacy, Stein remarked,“My candidacy reflects my desire to serve and empower our neighborhood during these increasingly challenging times.”The election, which will take place as part of the Democratic Primary in June 2025, holds significant importance for the community. As District Leader, Stein plans to advocate for voting rights, work toward judicial integrity, and promote transparency within the party. He also intends to organize voter registration drives, recruit and support poll workers, and educate residents about resources that empower civic engagement. Stein's platform emphasizes the need for inclusivity and reform in the political process.“My goals include advocating to eliminate outdated rules, ensuring inclusivity and representation in our political process,” Stein said.His professional background as a small business owner for more than three decades has provided him with firsthand insight into the needs and concerns of both residents and businesses in the district. Coupled with years of community involvement, Stein has developed the skills to build coalitions and navigate the complex relationships required to advocate effectively for the neighborhood.Stein's Campaign Manager, Marlene Schneider, noted his ability to unite people around shared goals.“TJ has demonstrated the ability to bring people together to achieve common goals, a skill set that will benefit our party as we face evolving challenges,” the manager and strategist said. Stein views the role of District Leader as a critical piece in today's political landscape. By organizing party activities, nominating judicial candidates, and ensuring fair elections, the position directly impacts the strength of democracy at the local level. He believes leadership in these areas is essential to addressing broader challenges facing the nation.“As a small business owner, I have a deep understanding of the needs and concerns of the district's residents and businesses. I am committed to using these experiences to make a positive impact on the community,” Stein added. Grateful for the support and encouragement he has received, Stein is optimistic about the campaign.“Together, we can make a meaningful impact in our neighborhood and Party and create a more inclusive, engaged, and democratic community,” he said.Stein invites residents to join his campaign and help shape the future of the district. The upcoming election is an important opportunity for the community to select a leader who will represent their interests with dedication and integrity.For more information about Todd“TJ” Stein's campaign and updates on how to get involved, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">ToddJStein and sign up for the Newsletter.

