Turkey Neutralises Five PKK, YPG Members In Syria, Iraq

(MENAFN- IANS) Istanbul, Dec 28 (IANS) The Turkish has 'neutralised' five members of the outlawed Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) and Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria and Iraq, the Defence announced on Saturday.

In a statement on X, the ministry reported that three 'terrorists' from PKK and YPG were 'neutralised' in the Euphrates Shield region of northern Syria. Turkey considers the YPG group as the Syrian branch of the PKK.

Additionally, two other PKK members were 'neutralised' in the Claw-Lock Operation area in northern Iraq, according to the ministry.

"We will continue our fight against terrorism with the same determination and resolve, without compromise, as we have until now," the ministry stated.

Turkish authorities often use the term 'neutralise' in their statements to imply the alleged terrorists have either surrendered, been killed, or been captured, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on December 25, Turkey's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) 'neutralised' a senior member of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Iraq, allegedly before an attack on Turkish forces in the region.

Firat Serihan, who was wanted by Turkey, was 'neutralised' in a pinpoint strike in Iraq's Gara region, although the time frame of the operation was not specified.

According to Turkish public broadcaster TRT, Serihan and other militants preparing to attack Turkish security forces in Gara were neutralised during the operation.

Serihan had allegedly personally planned and directed attacks against Turkish security forces in northern Syria in 2016.

He was also accused of supplying weapons and ammunition to operatives seeking to carry out attacks in the Turkish military's Pence-Kilit Operation Zone in northern Iraq.

Since 2016, Turkey had conducted anti-terror operations along its border with northern Syria to establish a YPG-free zone. These operations included Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018, and Peace Spring in 2019 and 2020.

Turkey had launched Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraq in 2022 to target PKK hideouts.

The PKK, designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, had been engaged in armed rebellion against the Turkish government for four decades.