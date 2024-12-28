4Th Test: Inglis Ruled Out Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy With Calf Strain

(MENAFN- IANS) Melbourne, Dec 29 (IANS) Australia's wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has been ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series after suffering a calf strain while fielding during the ongoing fourth Test at the Melbourne Ground.

Inglis, also the reserve batter in the Test team, was on substitute fielding duties with spare bowler Sean Abbott but suffered a low-grade strain when on the field during day two's play. Cricket Australia (CA) said Inglis has been released from the Test team in Melbourne.

"A replacement in the squad for the fifth Test match in Sydney will be announced in due course. Inglis is anticipated to be available for Australia's tour of Sri Lanka which follows the home Test Series. His availability for the Big Bash League will be determined by his return to play management plan," said the CA in its statement.

The injury to Inglis is a major blow for Perth Scorchers, who are chasing their sixth BBL title. Inglis did play two of Scorchers' first four matches against Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades as the games fell in the gap between the third and fourth Tests in Brisbane and Melbourne respectively.

With Australia's Test squad slated to have a pre-tour camp prior to their tour of Sri Lanka, starting with the first Test in Galle on January 29, Inglis is now in a race against time for being fit for the trip which is a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Inglis absence for the upcoming Sydney Test also means there could be a slight chance for right-handed batter Nathan McSweeney to return to the squad. McSweeney, who primarily bats at number three and four, was dropped from the team as Australia handed a debut to teenaged opener Sam Konstas in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne.