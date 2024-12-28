Ukraine's Government Approves Dismissal Of Kyiv And Poltava Regional Governors
12/28/2024 10:06:31 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko as head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.
The government's permanent representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, announced this decision on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
In addition, the government has also approved the dismissal of Filip Pronin as head of the Poltava Regional State Administration.
Kravchenko had been appointed governor of the Kyiv region on April 10, 2023, while Pronin had assumed the role of governor of the Poltava region on October 10, 2023.
