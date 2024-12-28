Syria's Interim Authorities Deploy Helicopters Against“Former Regime Remnants” In Coastal Regions

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Dec 29 (NNN-SANA) – Military forces of Syria's interim administration, began deploying attack helicopters against what it described as“remnants of the former regime,” in the country's coastal regions, local channels reported.

The helicopters take off from Istamo Airfield in rural Latakia, targeting armed elements still active in the coastal countryside, media channels cited a statement by the administration, which did not elaborate on the number of helicopters in use or the scope of the operation.

The deployment came, as part of a series of security initiatives nationwide, aimed at consolidating the new leadership's authority.

Also yesterday, Syria's newly-appointed intelligence chief, Anas Khattab, pledged in an official statement, to restructure the country's security apparatus“in a manner befitting our people's sacrifices and long heritage.”

All existing security branches in Syria will be dissolved and reorganised, Khattab said, without outlining a timeline or providing specific details for the overhaul.

Khattab's announcement came, as Syria navigates a sensitive political transition, following the downfall of the previous government on Dec 8.

A military coalition, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, waged a major military operation from northern Syria on Nov 27. It swept southwards, captured the capital Damascus, and overthrew former Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad's government, within 12 days.– NNN-SANA

