'Red Dress, Power Move, Independence...' What A Psychotherapist Says Meghan Markle's Fashion Shows About Her US Goals

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle 's choices as she and her husband, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, attend events separately, indicate her goals for the United States, according to Psychotherapist Dr Robi Ludwig.

Harry and Meghan have been embroiled in divorce rumours as they made consecutive separate appearances at events before Christmas, and experts and watchers are now speculating this was strategic to cultivate goodwill based on each spouse's strengths. At a speaking event early in December, the British royal laughed off news of the couple buying a house in Europe and of divorce.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Dr Ludwig said Markle's fashion choices show that she aims to become“American royalty, who is admired and powerful, independent of her husband.”

“Meghan's ultimate aim seems to be to make herself relevant and to transform herself into American royalty who is admired and powerful, independent of her husband. Whether this will be successful remains to be seen, as the public has not always been receptive to many aspects of her character and personality,” she said.

Talking in particular about the plunging red Carolina Herrera dress that Markle recycled from 2021 for the Children's Hospital Los Angeles 2024 gala, Ludwig noted,“Wearing red is a powerful, boss lady colour. It says, 'I'm here, I'm not hiding, and I'm ready to assume my position of power.' Wearing red often symbolizes attraction, confidence and empowerment.”

“The 'red dress effect' studies found that red enhances the male gaze and encourages men to find women wearing red more appealing. In fashion, red is also considered a power colour that represents strength and determination. The hair is a throwback to her Hollywood actress days. It's all in sync with Meghan taking control of her life and doing things her way again,” she added.