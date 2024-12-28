ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters And Jamshedpur FC Clash In Battle For Top-Six Spot

(MENAFN- IANS) Jamshedpur, Dec 28 (IANS) Jamshedpur FC will host Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex here on Sunday. The two teams head into this clash on the back of an identical run of form, having won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches. Jamshedpur FC are eighth in the points table with 18 points from six victories in 11 games. Kerala Blasters FC are placed 10th, garnering 14 points from 13 games, courtesy of four wins and a couple of draws.

This will be the 17th meeting between the two sides in ISL, with Kerala Blasters aiming to extend their recent form against Jamshedpur FC.

Kerala Blasters FC are unbeaten in their last six ISL encounters with Jamshedpur FC (W4 D2), scoring at least once in each of those games. Both these sides have issues to fix at the back since Kerala Blasters FC have conceded 24 goals as compared to the 22 of Jamshedpur FC. The two teams will particularly want to wrap up the year on a positive note, taking some positive tailwind ahead with them into 2025 so that they can close out the gap with the top six.

In fact, the Men of Steel are tied on points (18) with the sixth-placed NorthEast United FC, suggesting the closely-fought battle unfolding in the middle of the standings at the moment.

Jamshedpur FC have scored in each of their last eight home matches in the ISL, their longest such streak in the competition. They have netted at least twice in six of these games. Javi Siverio leads the goal-scoring charts for the team with four strikes, as Jordan Murray and Javi Hernandez follow him with three goals each to their name.

Despite their attacking prowess, the Men of Steel have conceded in seven of their last eight home matches, highlighting their need for defensive improvement. Kerala Blasters FC, who have found the back of the net 10 times in their last five clashes, will have their sights set on exploiting this drawback of Jamshedpur FC.

Kerala Blasters FC have scored exactly two goals in each of their last five away matches, their longest such run, though they have also conceded three or more in their last three away games. Whether they manage their dynamism upfront with some discipline at the back will have an impact on the outcome of this match.

Kerala Blasters FC have scored a league-high 18 second-half goals this season, compensating for their slow starts with just four first-half goals. Jamshedpur FC would know that they cannot afford to let their guard down in the second essay of the play, and might have to introduce fresh legs early on to sustain the intensity of the proceedings.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil asserted the importance of securing a positive result in the match against Kerala Blasters FC.“I am focusing on our team, because we want to do well, so we must think positively. We need to concentrate on our game since it's like a do-or-die situation for us,” Jamil said.

Kerala Blasters FC interim head coach T.G. Purushothaman echoed similar thoughts, acknowledging Jamshedpur FC's strength at home.“We are concentrating on winning games. We want to win all the matches and that's what we are preparing for. Jamshedpur FC are a good side at home and let's see how we can achieve (a win),” Purushothaman said.

In the 16 matches between these two teams, Kerala Blasters FC have won five, while Jamshedpur FC have won three. Eight games have ended in draws.