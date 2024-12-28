Ruslan Rotan Named Ukraine's Best Football Coach In 2024
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian football news site conducted its annual referendum among domestic coaches, officials, and journalists to select the best football coach in Ukraine for 2024.
According to the report , Ruslan Rotan, manager of FC Oleksandriya, secured the top spot, earning 363 points, Ukrinform reports.
Dynamo Kyiv's head coach, Oleksandr Shovkovskyi, claimed second place with 201 points, while Yuriy Vernydub, the manager of Kryvbas, came in third with 158 points.
