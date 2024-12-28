Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 24: Allu Arjun Eyes Baahubali 2'S Worldwide Record After Regaining Foot On 4Th Sat

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Collection Worldwide Day 24: Allu Arjun's movie witnessed a sharp jump in its collection in India on December 28, which was the fourth Saturday for the movie after its debut in theatres.

The movie has earned ₹1141.35 crore in India (Net) and worldwide collection stands at ₹1597 core so far, according to tracker Sacnilk. However, according to Pushpa 2 makers, the movie has already surpassed ₹1700 crore worldwide on Day 22. While the final earning data may be confirmed after some time, the key question remains: will the movie dethrone Baahubali 2 to become the second-world grosser?

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: How much has the movie earned till now?

Pushpa The Rule has earned ₹1597 crore worldwide until day 24, December 28. If the movie makers are to be believed, the earnings on December 28 would be close to Baahubali 2's worldwide record earning. In its social media post, Mythri Movie Makers said that Pushpa The Rule has earned ₹1719 crore in 22 days.

“There is no stopping #Pushpa2TheRule at the box office. Becomes the fastest Indian film to cross 1719.5 CRORES WORLDWIDE in 22 days,” read the post by Mythri Movie Makers on December 27.

(More to come)