Chennai Weather Forecast And AQI Today On December 29, 2024: Warm Start At 25.16 °C., Find Out The Complete Weather Forecast

Chennai Weather Forecast And AQI Today On December 29, 2024
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 28.35 °C on December 29, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 25.16 °C and 28.39 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 61% with a wind speed of 61 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 05:51 PM
Chennai AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, December 30, 2024, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 24.8 °C and a maximum of 27.67 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 68%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.
Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.
Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
| December 30, 2024
| 28.35
| Overcast clouds
| December 31, 2024
| 27.34
| Overcast clouds
| January 1, 2025
| 27.77
| Scattered clouds
| January 2, 2025
| 27.67
| Broken clouds
| January 3, 2025
| 27.17
| Broken clouds
| January 4, 2025
| 27.09
| Scattered clouds
| January 5, 2025
| 26.55
| Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on December 29, 2024
CityTemperature (°C)Sky
| Mumbai
| 26.11 °C
| Sky is clear
| Kolkata
| 23.41 °C
| Sky is clear
| Chennai
| 28.35 °C
| Overcast clouds
| Bengaluru
| 23.6 °C
| Few clouds
| Hyderabad
| 26.94 °C
| Sky is clear
| Ahmedabad
| 22.21 °C
| Sky is clear
| Delhi
| 18.39 °C
| Sky is clear
| Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 28, 2024: Warm start at 24.88 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.
