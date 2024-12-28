Delhi Weather Forecast And AQI Today On December 29, 2024: Check Out The Predicted Minimum And Maximum Temperatures
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Delhi recorded 18.39 °C on December 29, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 13.98 °C and 21.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 56% with a wind speed of 56 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:33 PM
Delhi AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, December 30, 2024, Delhi is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 14.21 °C and a maximum of 22.02 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 40%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.
Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
Weather prediction in Delhi for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.
Delhi Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
| December 30, 2024
| 18.39
| Sky is clear
| December 31, 2024
| 19.42
| Sky is clear
| January 1, 2025
| 19.80
| Sky is clear
| January 2, 2025
| 19.95
| Sky is clear
| January 3, 2025
| 21.13
| Scattered clouds
| January 4, 2025
| 21.99
| Overcast clouds
| January 5, 2025
| 23.07
| Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on December 29, 2024
CityTemperature (°C)Sky
| Mumbai
| 26.11 °C
| Sky is clear
| Kolkata
| 23.41 °C
| Sky is clear
| Chennai
| 28.35 °C
| Overcast clouds
| Bengaluru
| 23.6 °C
| Few clouds
| Hyderabad
| 26.94 °C
| Sky is clear
| Ahmedabad
| 22.21 °C
| Sky is clear
| Delhi
| 18.39 °C
| Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.
