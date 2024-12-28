Ukrainian Border Guards Halt Russian Assault Near Kurdiumivka In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Border guards from the RUBPAK Phoenix unit of the Pomsta (Revenge) brigade successfully repelled a Russian assault near the village of Kurdiumivka in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Servic (SBGS), according to Ukrinform.

As result of the operation, three Russian tanks were destroyed, including two T-72 tanks. One of them was neutralized by a pre-placed remote mine.

Additionally, four Russian infantry fighting (IFVs) were eliminated thanks to the effective use of heavy Vampire bombers and FPV drones.

in

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the SBGS Phoenix unit destroyed a Russian tank, a self-propelled artillery system, 12 Russian vehicles, as well as a fuel and lubricant depot and infantry personnel in the Kreminna area.