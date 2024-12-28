Ukrainian Border Guards Halt Russian Assault Near Kurdiumivka In Donetsk Region
12/28/2024 6:09:05 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Border guards from the RUBPAK Phoenix unit of the Pomsta (Revenge) brigade successfully repelled a Russian assault near the village of Kurdiumivka in Donetsk region.
This was reported by the State Border Guard Servic (SBGS), according to Ukrinform.
As result of the operation, three Russian tanks were destroyed, including two T-72 tanks. One of them was neutralized by a pre-placed remote mine.
Additionally, four Russian infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) were eliminated thanks to the effective use of heavy Vampire bombers and FPV drones.
Read also: Ukrainian border guards foil Russian motorcycle assault
in Siversk direction
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the SBGS Phoenix unit destroyed a Russian tank, a self-propelled artillery system, 12 Russian vehicles, as well as a fuel and lubricant depot and infantry personnel in the Kreminna area.
