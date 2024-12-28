Snowfall Disrupts Umrah Pilgrims' Travel Plans

The cancellations have caused a huge distress for and losses for agents, estimated at approximately Rs 70 lakh as per the tour operators.

President of the Jammu Kashmir Association of Hajj and Umrah Companies (JKAHUC), Feroz, in a brief presser said that due to the weather conditions, both passengers and operators were facing huge challenges.

“Flights were operational yesterday morning, allowing most passengers to depart. However, after 4 PM, snow-induced cancellations halted air traffic, stranding many in Srinagar. Around 700-800 people scheduled to depart from Srinagar are now stuck,” Feroz said, as per news agency KNO.

He said that nearly 500 passengers arriving from Jeddah to Delhi have been left without accommodation due to flight disruptions, urging the airlines to arrange for immediate accommodation for these passengers.

“Travel agents are under immense pressure to accommodate these pilgrims, but resources are limited. Most of these agents are young entrepreneurs who cannot bear such losses,” he said.

He said that the disruptions have severely impacted Umrah pilgrims, stating that many are now facing the prospect of cancelled accommodations in Mecca due to their inability to arrive on time, resulting in significant financial losses for travel agents, most of whom are small business owners.

“This is a huge burden on travel agents, many of whom are unemployed youth trying to make ends meet. They cannot bear such massive losses. We appeal to passengers to cooperate and share the financial burden caused by these unforeseen circumstances,” Feroze said.

He said that hotels in Mecca and Medina have strict cancellation policies, which can result in losses up to 50-60% of the package cost.

Appealing airlines and the government to arrange alternative flights and provide accommodations for stranded passengers, he said,“Airlines like Air India, Indigo, and Akasa must step up to support the affected passengers.”

He also called on traffic police authorities to facilitate travel for those attempting to reach Delhi by road.“If flights remain grounded tomorrow, many will have no option but to travel by road. The administration and traffic police must ensure smooth passage to avoid further chaos.”

He said that with Saudi Airlines scheduled to operate flights on Monday, any further delays or cancellations could result in additional losses for both passengers and travel agents.

The association highlighted the sacred nature of the journey, appealing for the cooperation of all stakeholders.“These are Umrah pilgrims undertaking a holy mission. We must ensure they are not subjected to unnecessary hardships,” Feroz said.

